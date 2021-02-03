6 oncologists on the move

These six oncologists joined new practices or received new appointments over the last few months.

1. Adekunle "Kunle" Odunsi, MD, PhD, was selected as director of UChicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center effective March 1.

2. Dallas-based Texas Oncology has tapped Jason Shook to serve in an expanded role as CFO and COO. Mr. Shook has been CFO since 2018. Now, he will also manage Texas Oncology's operational and administrative needs.

3. Manmeet Ahluwalia, MD, joined Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida, as chief scientific officer, deputy director and chief of solid tumor medical oncology Jan. 21. Prior to the Miami Cancer Institute, he served as Cleveland Clinic's Dean and Diane Miller Family Endowed Chair in Neuro-Oncology.

4. New York Proton Center in New York City named Jonathan Weinbach CEO Jan. 13. Mr. Weinbach is the center's former CFO.

5. Li Li, MD, PhD, a family medicine physician and cancer researcher at UVA Health, has been appointed to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, the Charlottesville, Va.-based health system said Jan. 12.

6. UPMC Williamsport welcomed James Pingpank Jr., MD, a surgical oncologist at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and associate professor of surgery at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, reports the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

