New York Proton Center names CEO

New York Proton Center in New York City named Jonathan Weinbach CEO Jan. 13. Mr. Weinbach is the center's former CFO.

As CEO, Mr. Weinbach will focus on increasing New York Proton Center's capacity, and leveraging the center as a hub for research innovations.

The center, which treats nearly 100 patients per day, opened in August 2019 and is operated through a collaboration between Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Montefiore Health System and Mount Sinai Health System, which are all based in New York City.

"COVID-19 has forced us to be nimble in confronting major challenges to care delivery," Mr. Weinbach said. "I'm proud we remained safely open for our patients throughout 2020, and I am confident we are positioned for continued growth as we meet the demand of New Yorkers and those around the world seeking the best radiation treatment available to them."

Prior to joining NYPC, Mr. Weinbach led several divisions at 21st Century Oncology, the country's largest private provider of radiation therapy services.

