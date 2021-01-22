Former Cleveland Clinic oncologist joins Miami Cancer Institute as chief scientific officer

Manmeet Ahluwalia, MD, joined Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida, as chief scientific officer, deputy director and chief of solid tumor medical oncology Jan. 21.

Dr. Ahluwalia is a neuro and medical oncologist who specializes in brain metastases and primary brain tumors. Prior to the Miami Cancer Institute, he served as Cleveland Clinic's Dean and Diane Miller Family Endowed Chair in Neuro-Oncology, among other leadership roles.

As author of more than 200 manuscripts, editorials and book chapters, Dr. Ahluwalia is an internationally recognized researcher and the recipient of the American Society of Clinical Oncology's Leadership Development award.

Dr. Ahluwalia earned his medical degree at the University of Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College in India. He completed his internal medicine residency at Cleveland Clinic Health System.

