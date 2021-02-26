Mercy Health brings mobile mammography unit to 21 Ohio counties

Toledo, Ohio-based Mercy Health is using a mobile mammography van to advance the region's access to breast cancer screening, the health system said Feb. 23.

Mercy Health launched the mobile unit this month and aims to provide 1,500 3D mammograms in its first year of service to women ages 40 and older.

"Research shows that early detection of breast cancer saves lives and yet, less than 75 percent of eligible women nationwide have received a mammogram within the last two years," said Constance Cashen, DO, medical director of the health system's breast program. "Our goal is to make it easy for all eligible women, and men, to access this potentially life-saving technology."

Mercy Health will partner with local churches, employers and communities to provide vulnerable patient populations across 21 counties in northwest Ohio convenient access to screenings, according to a news release.

