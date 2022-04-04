North Carolina cancer center board's resignation tops oncology stories for March

Listen
News about an entire North Carolina cancer center board resigning in light of the director's removal was Becker's most read oncology story in March.
Here are the top 10 oncology stories Becker's covered in March:
- Entire North Carolina cancer center board resigns after director's removal
- City of Hope nurses to protest over patient safety concerns
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to build new pavilion
- Jefferson Health names new cancer center director
- 6 oncologists on the move
- Mount Sinai Medical Center to build cancer center in Miami Beach
- FDA approves new CAR-T cell therapy for multiple myeloma
- Biden outlines Cancer Moonshot program: 6 things to know
- 5 recent oncology partnerships
- Yale researchers discover new gene fusions in lung, pancreatic cancers