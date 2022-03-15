5 oncologists on the move

The following oncologists joined new practices or organizations in the last few weeks:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add an oncologist move to this list, please email ecarbajal@beckershealthcare.com.

Solaris Health, a specialty healthcare platform, has selected Shawn Zimberg, MD, to serve as national director of radiation oncology services.

Maryland Oncology Hematology has welcomed James Barter, MD, to the gynecologic oncology and surgical team at White Oak Cancer Center in Silver Spring, Md.

Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health named Andrew Chapman, DO, the director of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center and executive vice president of oncology services, the system said March 14.

Neptune Township, N.J.-based Jersey Shore University Medical Center, part of Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health, has selected Roshani Patel, MD, to serve as medical director of breast surgery.

Rahuldev Bhalla, MD, a fellowship-trained board-certified urologist, joined the combined medical group of RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Health, the systems said March 10. He will provide urologic oncology services in partnership with the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey.