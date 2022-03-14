Jefferson Health names new cancer center director

Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health named Andrew Chapman, DO, the director of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center and executive vice president of oncology services, the system said March 14.

Dr. Chapman has been serving as the center’s interim director for the last year. He will begin his new position March 15.

"It is impossible to ignore the significant contributions that Dr. Chapman has made while serving as the center’s interim director," stated Bruce Meyer, MD, president of Jefferson Health. "Dr. Chapman’s breadth of experience and expertise, dedication to patient care and success in cancer research made him the ideal fit for this critical role with the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center."