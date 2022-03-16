Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to build new pavilion 

New York City based-Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center is set to build a new 31-story cancer care pavilion on its main campus, the center said March 15.

The proposed building will hold 28 operating and procedure suites and 200 inpatient beds. It will be connected to Memorial Hospital via a patient bridge and will also feature a below-grade garage.

"As a world-renowned cancer research, education, and care center, MSK has been a key player in New York's reputation as a center for innovation, recruiting some of the most talented clinicians and scientists to live, learn, and work here," said Craig Thompson, MD, president and CEO of Memorial Sloan Kettering. "The new Pavilion is a critical component in ensuring that all New Yorkers have access to the best doctors and scientists in the world well into the future."

The estimated completion of the pavilion is 2030.