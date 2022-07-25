6 recent moves from the nation's leading cancer centers 

Here are six moves from leading cancer centers across the nation that Becker's has covered since June 24:

1. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center selected Donna Hansel, MD, PhD, as the new division head of pathology and laboratory medicine. She will join MD Anderson Sept. 13, according to a July 13 new release from the center.

2. Amazon and Fred Hutchinson launched an FDA-approved clinical trial of its cancer vaccines.

3. New Haven, Conn.-based Yale Cancer Center appointed Kiran Turaga, MD, division chief of surgical oncology July 6. His appointment is effective Oct. 1.

4. Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center entered a strategic alliance July 6 with Turnstone Biologics, a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies to treat and cure solid tumors.

4. Cleveland Clinic performed the first full multi-organ transplant last September to treat a patient with pseudomyxoma peritonei, a rare form of appendix cancer, the clinic revealed July 4.

5. Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women's Hospital were designated as a Pheo Para Clinical Center June 28 for patients with rare neuroendocrine tumors.

6. Alex Adjei MD, PhD, will serve as the new chair of Cleveland Clinic's Taussig Cancer Institute starting in July, the system said June 23.