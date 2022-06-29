Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women''s Hospital designated as rare disease clinical center 

Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women's Hospital were designated as a Pheo Para Clinical Center June 28 for patients with rare neuroendocrine tumors.

The clinic at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Brigham and Women's Hospital is a collaboration among providers in the Jimmy Fund Clinic, Cancer Genetics and Prevention and the Neuroendocrine and Carcinoid Tumors Program at Dana-Farber; and the Center for Adrenal Disorders at Brigham and Women's.

Pheo Para Alliance, a patient advocacy organization dedicated to supporting those with pheochromocytomas and paragangliomas, recognized the center. The designation brings the total list of Pheo Para Clinical Centers and Centers of Excellence to 12, with 10 in the U.S. and two in the U.K.

"We are honored to be bestowed this distinction, as it recognizes our mission to provide comprehensive, multidisciplinary care to patients with this very rare disease, as well as highlight the ongoing efforts by the collaboration between Dana-Farber and Brigham and Women's to accelerate bench to bedside research," said the center's co-directors, Kimberly Perez, MD, a medical oncologist at Dana-Farber, and Anand Vaidya, MD, director of the Center for Adrenal Disorders at Brigham and Women's.