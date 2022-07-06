Moffitt, Turnstone Biologics ink strategic alliance 

Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center entered a strategic alliance July 6 with Turnstone Biologics, a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies to treat and cure solid tumors.

The alliance deepens an existing partnership between the two, with Turnstone now having priority access to Moffitt's scientific research, manufacturing and clinical capabilities for the development of novel tumor infiltrating lymphocyte therapies.

"Our landmark strategic alliance with Turnstone underscores Moffitt's commitment to bold research initiatives and groundbreaking clinical studies for the benefit of cancer patients who have limited or no effective treatment options," said Patrick Hwu, MD, president and CEO of Moffitt Cancer Center.