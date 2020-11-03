Cleveland Clinic's nursing scholarship program gets $10M gift

The Howley Foundation is supporting a scholarship program with Cleveland Clinic that aims to expand access and opportunities for underrepresented students interested in a nursing career with a $10 million gift, according to a Nov. 2 news release.

The gift will go toward the Aspire Nurse Scholars program, a local high school and college enrichment program that provides career skills and clinical experience to about 25 students per year, starting their junior year of high school. Students then have the opportunity to earn a BSN from the Breen School of Nursing and Health Professions at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike, Ohio, the state's No. 2 nursing program as ranked by Nurse.org.

"Cleveland Clinic's partnership with Ursuline College will enable education for underrepresented students seeking to become tomorrow's healthcare leaders, and we're excited to see the program grow and thrive in the years to come," Nick Howley, chair of The Howley Foundation, said in the news release.

Students accepted into the program will also be provided with room and board at Ursuline. The program is accepting applications from high school juniors through Nov. 6.

To learn more about the program and application details, click here.

More articles on nursing:

Viewpoint: Why nurses make great lawmakers

From housekeeper to NP: How this nurse leader climbed the ranks at Baystate Medical Center

10 healthcare execs share predictions for nursing in the next 5 years

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.