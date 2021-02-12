15 hospitals hiring CNOs

Below are 15 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

1. Warm Springs (Ga.) Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer.

2. Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services seeks an associate chief nursing officer of ambulatory services.

3. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Old Vineyard Behavioral Health Services seeks a chief nursing officer.

4. Oklahoma City-based Community Hospital OKC seeks a chief nursing officer.

5. Chester, Pa.-based Crozer Keystone Health System seeks a chief nursing officer.

6. Memphis, Tenn.-based Le Bonheur Children's Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer and vice president.

7. San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital seeks a women's and children's assistant chief nursing officer.

8. Mansfield, La.-based DeSoto Regional Health System seeks a chief nursing officer.

9. Greenville, S.C.-based Encompass Health seeks a chief nursing officer.

10. North Austin (Texas) Medical Center seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

11. Melbourne (Fla.) Regional Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer.

12. Nashville, Tenn.-based Centennial Medical Center seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

13. Spokane, Wash.-based Inland Northwest Behavioral Health seeks a chief nursing officer.

14. Medical City Dallas seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

15. The University of California, San Francisco seeks an associate chief nursing officer of ambulatory services.

