Wisconsin pharmacist to plead guilty to attempting to spoil COVID-19 vaccine doses, says DOJ

A former pharmacist at Grafton, Wis.-based Aurora Medical Center who was accused of intentionally removing 570 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from refrigeration last month agreed to plead guilty to federal charges, the U.S. Department of Justice said Jan. 26.

Steven Brandenburg was charged with "two counts of attempting to tamper with consumer products with reckless disregard for the risk that another person will be placed in danger of death or bodily injury," according to a DOJ news release. Each charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

"Tampering with vaccine doses in the midst of a global health crisis calls for a strong response, as reflected by the serious charges the United States has brought today," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton of the DOJ's Civil Division. "The Department of Justice will continue to work with its law enforcement partners to ensure the public receives safe and effective vaccines."

Mr. Brandenburg's plea agreement indicates his intention to plead guilty, though he has not yet entered a formal plea, the DOJ said.

The Wisconsin Pharmacy Examining Board suspended Mr. Brandenburg's license earlier this month. Mr. Brandenburg removed Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vials from the hospital's refrigerator twice in late December, police said. He told investigators he did so because he believed the vaccine could harm patients or change their DNA. Before hospital officials were aware of the incident, 57 people received the vaccines, though Advocate Aurora Health officials said they believe they were not harmed.

