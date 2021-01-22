7 latest healthcare industry lawsuits

From a pharmacy mogul ordered to pay $344 million for his role in a scheme to defraud health benefit programs to a North Carolina hospital facing a discriminaton lawsuit, these are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits making headlines.

1. Purported biotech exec charged with selling substance he claims is COVID-19 vaccine

A Washington man claiming to be a biotech expert was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with introducing misbranded drugs into interstate commerce by offering an unknown substance that he claimed is a COVID-19 vaccine.

2. Lawsuit accuses Cigna of using COVID-19 hospital surge to deny claims

Cigna is facing a lawsuit that accuses the health insurer of inappropriately denying coverage for surgery services that were provided outside of an emergency department because of a surge in COVID-19 patients.

3. Atrium Health security guards beat teen having mental health crisis, lawsuit claims

A North Carolina woman is suing Charlotte-based Atrium Health over a December 2019 incident in which hospital security guards allegedly beat her teenage son who was experiencing a mental health crisis.

4. Pharmacy mogul sentenced for fraud, ordered to pay $344M

The co-owner of several compounding pharmacies and pharmaceutical distributors was sentenced Jan. 15 to 18 years in prison for his role in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud Tricare and private healthcare benefit programs.

5. Lawsuit alleges Black worker at UNC Health Care hospital faced hostile environment

UNC Health Care's Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville, N.C., faces a federal discrimination lawsuit alleging the facility created a racially hostile work environment for a Black woman.

6. Cleveland Clinic loses bid to dismiss proposed class-action lawsuit alleging deceptive billing

A Court of Common Pleas judge denied Cleveland Clinic's motion to dismiss a proposed class-action suit challenging its billing practices.

7. Patient asks appeals court to reinstate lawsuit accusing Mississippi hospital of hiding ER facility fee

A patient is asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit to reinstate claims against a Mississippi hospital accused of hiding emergency room facility fees.

