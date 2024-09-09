Yale New Haven Health marks hospital-at-home milestone

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health celebrated a milestone for its hospital-at-home program as the health system keeps growing the care model, the Yale Daily News reported.

Yale New Haven Health launched "hospital at home" in 2022 and recently celebrated the treatment of the program's 1,000th patient, according to the Sept. 9 story.

"Our patients are extremely happy to be cared for in their own living space. They can eat their own food, sleep in their own bed, and that, in itself, has improved the patient experience," program head nurse Nana Boahemaa, DNP, RN, told the newspaper. "I think virtual nursing and home hospital care is the future. Finding new, innovative ways of doing more in a patient’s home is where we have to head."

Yale New Haven hospital-at-home patients have not had any serious safety events and their outcomes have been the same, if not better, than inpatients, program medical director Carly Brown, MD, told the Daily News.

"We're not going to rest until we get to 25, to 30, to 40, to 50 patients at home," Yale New Haven Health Chief Clinical Officer Thomas Balcezak, MD, told the publication.