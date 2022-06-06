Yale New Haven launches hospital-at-home program

Naomi Diaz -

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System has launched a hospital-at-home program to provide acute care to patients in their home.

Yale New Haven Health System will partner with Medically Home, a hospital-at-home program,  to serve Medicare patients, who meet certain clinical and social stability criteria and live within 25 miles of Yale New Haven and Bridgeport hospitals, according to a June 6 press release. 

Five things to know:

  1. The program will have services for patients with conditions such as heart failure, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cellulitis and more.

  2. The program will be a combination of in-person visits and telehealth visits. Each day, patients will receive one video visit from their physician and two in-person visits from nurses twice a day. Additional in-person visits from nurses will be available as needed.

  3. Patients will be enrolled in the program for about two to six days, then begin transitioning to their primary care physician. 

  4. The program will establish a "mission control" team that will be staffed by nurses and physicians. The team will be responsible for remotely monitoring all patients in the program.
     
  5. Each patient will be equipped with a tablet and a personal emergency response device.

