Yale New Haven launches hospital-at-home program

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System has launched a hospital-at-home program to provide acute care to patients in their home.
Yale New Haven Health System will partner with Medically Home, a hospital-at-home program, to serve Medicare patients, who meet certain clinical and social stability criteria and live within 25 miles of Yale New Haven and Bridgeport hospitals, according to a June 6 press release.
Five things to know:
- The program will have services for patients with conditions such as heart failure, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cellulitis and more.
- The program will be a combination of in-person visits and telehealth visits. Each day, patients will receive one video visit from their physician and two in-person visits from nurses twice a day. Additional in-person visits from nurses will be available as needed.
- Patients will be enrolled in the program for about two to six days, then begin transitioning to their primary care physician.
- The program will establish a "mission control" team that will be staffed by nurses and physicians. The team will be responsible for remotely monitoring all patients in the program.
- Each patient will be equipped with a tablet and a personal emergency response device.