Spectrum Health receives $15M to establish pediatric innovation center

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health will build a virtual center to advance pediatric health innovation, backed by a $15 million gift from insurance broker Acrisure.

The Acrisure Center for Innovation in Children's Health will be located at the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids. The center's work will initially direct its support to innovative programs and projects in genomics and virtual health.

"We're thrilled to accelerate our focus in the areas of genomics, precision medicine and other innovative advancements in care for children. This remarkable pledge from a West Michigan-based company exemplifies the type of partnerships that help us make it possible to improve health, inspire hope and save lives," Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO of Spectrum Health, said in a Feb. 13 news release.

