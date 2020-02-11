NIH awards U at Buffalo $21M for medical research, clinical trials

The National Institutes of Health awarded a five-year, $21.7 million grant to University at Buffalo (N.Y.) for healthcare innovation and new treatments research, according to a Feb. 10 news release.

The Clinical and Translational Science Award is a renewal of the funding UAB received in 2015. The CTSA program aims to support the development of innovative research and new treatments for diseases by increasing scale of clinical trials.

"The renewal of this highly competitive federal research award recognizes the caliber of scientific discoveries being made at the University at Buffalo and unequivocally affirms the positive impact we are making on the communities we serve," UAB President Satish K. Tripathi said in the news release.

Since the first CTSA grant was awarded in 2015, the number of underrepresented minorities participating in UAB clinical trials has increased from 27 percent to 37 percent. Current trials at UAB include testing new treatments for diabetes, schizophrenia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and childhood asthma.

More articles on innovation:

Anthem joins IBM-backed quantum computing hub

Viewpoint: Why digital health startups fail

PBM startup wins Accenture HealthTech Innovation competition

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.