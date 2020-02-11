Anthem joins IBM-backed quantum computing hub

Anthem will become the second founding member — and the first healthcare organization — to join the quantum computing-focused IBM Q Hub at Raleigh-based North Carolina State University, per a Feb. 10 news release.

Within the hub, Anthem will develop practical applications through which quantum computing can enhance the consumer healthcare experience. It will have access to a fleet of quantum computing systems, including the world's largest universal quantum system for research and commercial use.

"We know that we have to take innovative approaches to developing services and solutions that address the challenges facing healthcare and improve consumers' experiences," Rajeev Ronanki, Anthem's senior vice president and chief digital officer, said in the release. "With exponential increases in computing capacity, quantum computing has the potential to help individuals lead healthier lives in a number of ways, such as helping in the development of more accurate and personalized treatment options and improving the prediction of health conditions in real time."

NC State became the first university partner of the global IBM Q Network in 2018. Anthem was preceded by Delta Air Lines as the IBM Q Hub's first founding industry partner, announced last month.

