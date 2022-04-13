5 things to know about innovation initiatives at Mayo, Novant + more

From hospitals launching independent businesses to accelerate health tech investments to health systems hosting innovation accelerator competitions, here are five innovation projects health systems' have created and deployed, as reported by Becker's:

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health launched Novant Health Enterprises, an independent business unit that will accelerate investments and partnerships focused on clinical, operational and technological advancements.

Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Aurora Health's innovation arm, Advocate Aurora Enterprises acquired MobileHelp and Clear Arch Health, two companies that specialize in remote-patient monitoring and personal emergency response systems.



​​Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital will host an innovation accelerator competition focused on developing new technology that addresses unmet pediatric needs.



Mayo Clinic rolled out Monitoring at Charter House, a program that allows surgical patients to recover in an apartment near the system's flagship hospital in Rochester, Minn.



New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health launched Ascertain, a platform to create healthcare-focused artificial intelligence companies.

