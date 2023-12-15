5 largest digital health funding rounds of 2023

In 2023, digital health and medtech companies focusing on brain-computer interface technology and the staffing crisis raised $200 million or more.
Here are the five biggest digital health company financing rounds Becker's has covered in 2023 so far:
- In August, Elon Musk's brain-computer interface company, Neuralink, raised $280 million. The financing round was led by Founders Fund, the venture capital firm of billionaire Peter Thiel.
- In February, ShiftMed, a digital health-based staffing company, raised $200 million in a financing round led by Panoramic Ventures.
- In April, Arcadia, a healthcare data analytics company, received a $125 million investment from Vista Credit Partners.
- In April, medtech company MedShift received a $108 million investment.
- In March, Artera, a company using artificial intelligence to test for cancer, raised $90 million in a financing round that saw participation from Johnson & Johnson Innovation and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff.