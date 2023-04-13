Health data analytics company raises $125M

Healthcare data analytics company Arcadia received a $125 million investment from Vista Credit Partners.

The company plans to use the investment to accelerate its platform innovation and go-to-market strategy. The investment comes after the company grew its analytics platform active user base by 50 percent, according to an April 13 Arcadia news release.

"Arcadia is an exciting investment as its platform serves as a mission-critical tool for blue-chip national health systems, hospitals, and health plans, helping them drive [return on investment] by delivering actionable intelligence that enables strategic growth and financial success in pursuit of better health outcomes," Vista Credit Partners President David Flannery said in the release.