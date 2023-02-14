5 health companies drawing Alphabet investment

GV, the venture capital arm of Alphabet formerly known as Google Ventures, is making notable investments in the healthcare sector.
Here are five companies in which GV has chosen to invest, according to Becker’s coverage since Aug. 23:
- GV joined in with Pittsburgh-based UPMC Enterprises to participate in a $51 million series B financing round for drug discovery company Cerevance.
- The venture capital arm invested $28.1 million in mental health startup Firsthand.
- GV joined with Boston-based Mass General Brigham to participate in the $32 million seed funding round for Rippl, a digital mental health company focusing on older adults.
- GV took part in a $72.5 million series A financing round for Pretzel Therapeutics, a company that uses mitochondrial biology to treat disease.
- GV participated in a $65 million series A financing round for precision medicine startup Vicinitas Therapeutics.