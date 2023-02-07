Alphabet VC arm GV invests $28.1M in mental health startup Firsthand

GV, the venture capital arm of Google parent company Alphabet, has invested $28.1 million in mental health startup Firsthand, Behavioral Health Business reported.

The company connects people with serious mental illness to care with the help of peer support specialists. Firsthand intends to focus on Medicaid patients and has contracts with Florida, Ohio and Tennessee, with plans to be operational in seven markets in those states by the end of 2023, according to the Feb. 6 story.

GV general partner Ben Robbins, MD, told told Becker's for a November story that his psychiatry background inspired him to find tech solutions for people with high-acuity mental health needs.