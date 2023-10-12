4 health systems opening innovation hubs

Innovation hubs in hospitals aim to develop and implement new technologies, processes and healthcare solutions that can enhance patient care.
Here are four hospitals and health systems that opened or announced plans to establish new centers focused on healthcare innovation as reported by Becker's since Sept. 21.
- Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health plans to open a new innovation center in San Francisco in 2024.
- New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System opened a 150,000-square-foot innovation center to advance clinical research and discoveries. The Mount Sinai Discovery and Innovation Center, on Manhattan's West Side, will expand medical and biotech research in collaboration with clinical neuroscience and neurosurgery centers of excellence.
- Cleveland Clinic opened the first phase of its 341,000-square-foot innovation district. The Cleveland Innovation District, a public-private initiative with the state of Ohio and JobsOhio, expands the health system's research capabilities.
- Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai received a $25 million gift from Alfred E. Mann Charities to create a precision medicine innovation center that will work to advance single-cell biology research.