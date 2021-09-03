Hospital M&A update: 9 deals involving HCA, Beaumont, Piedmont + more

Nine transactions involving hospitals and health systems have been announced, finalized or advanced in the last month:

1. Piedmont, University Hospital near final deal, CEO says

University Health Care System in Augusta, Ga., is closing in on a definitive agreement to join Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta, University Health CEO Jim Davis said.

2. Beaumont, Spectrum ink formal integration agreement to create 22-hospital system

A proposed merger between two Michigan health systems — Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health — took a step forward the week of Aug. 30 as the two organizations signed a formal integration agreement.

3. Baptist Health, Deaconess join forces to operate 410-bed Kentucky hospital

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health and Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System officially joined forces Sept. 1 to operate a rural Kentucky hospital.

4. HCA buys Tennessee hospital

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare completed its purchase of Springfield, Tenn.-based NorthCrest Health, according to a Sept. 1 news release.

5. Infrastructure investor to acquire stake in 8 Massachusetts hospitals

Medical Properties Trust agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in a portfolio of eight Massachusetts hospitals to an infrastructure investment fund managed by Macquarie Asset Management.

6. New Jersey hospitals take rare step in merger fight with FTC

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health and Englewood (N.J.) Health are taking their case to the appellate court after their proposed merger was temporarily halted amid a challenge from the Federal Trade Commission. An appeal is a rare step at this stage of an FTC action.

7. NorthShore, Edward Elmhurst in talks to create 9-hospital system

Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore University HealthSystem is in talks to combine with Naperville, Ill.-based Edward Elmhurst Health.

8. Medical Properties Trust buys 5 Florida hospitals for $900M

Medical Properties Trust has completed its planned purchase of five hospitals in Florida for nearly $900 million.

9. 619-bed California hospital joins Cedars-Sinai

The 619-bed Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, Calif., on Aug. 4 finalized its affiliation with Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Health System.