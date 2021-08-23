Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

NorthShore, Edward Elmhurst in talks to create 9-hospital system

Alia Paavola - 
Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore University HealthSystem is in talks to combine with Naperville, Ill.-based Edward Elmhurst Health, according to Crain's Chicago Business

The proposed merger would establish a nine-hospital system, including a behavioral health hospital. People close to the hospital disclosed the talks to Crain's

In the past few years, NorthShore has grown to a six-hospital system with the acquisition of Northwest Community Healthcare, a single-hospital system based in Arlington Heights, Ill., and the 312-bed Swedish Hospital in Chicago. NorthShore's proposed merger with Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Health Care fell through in March 2017.

Both hospitals didn't immediately respond to Crain's request for comment. 

