Hospital M&A: 12 recent deals

Twelve transactions involving hospitals and health systems have been announced, finalized or advanced since Jan. 15:

1. Adena's plan to acquire 4th hospital advances

Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System's plan to acquire a 25-bed critical access hospital in Ohio took a step forward this week.

2. Novant buys North Carolina health system

The sale of Wilmington, N.C.-based New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health is complete, the organizations said Feb. 1.

3. 476-bed Ohio hospital joins Cleveland Clinic, gets new name

Mercy Medical Center, a 476-bed hospital in Canton, Ohio, officially joined Cleveland Clinic Feb. 1.

4. CHS breaks with Mississippi hospital

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems has ended its lease of Northwest Mississippi Medical Center, a 181-bed hospital in Clarksdale. Greenville, Miss.-based Delta Health System took over the hospital lease Feb. 1 and renamed the facility Delta Health-Northwest Regional.

5. OSF HealthCare to add 15th hospital

Perry Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Princeton, Ill., plans to join OSF HealthCare in Peoria, Ill.

6. Kentucky health systems to partner

Two Kentucky health systems plan to enter a joint venture agreement to better serve patients in Kentucky, southern Ohio and West Virginia. Under the deal, Beyond Blue, an affiliated company of University of Kentucky HealthCare in Lexington, will partner with King's Daughters Health System in Ashland, Ky.

7. St. Louis hospital gets new owner, name

St. Alexius Hospital in St. Louis, one of the facilities owned by Americore Health when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy 2019, has a new owner and a new name.

8. Blessing Health System to take over Iowa hospital

Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System will assume ownership of Keokuk (Iowa) Area Hospital from West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health on March 1.

9. Indiana hospital joins St. Elizabeth, changes name

Highpoint Health, a single-hospital system in Lawrenceburg, Ind., has joined St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, Ky.

10. HCA plans to acquire Georgia hospital for $73M

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare plans to acquire Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia, Ga., for $73 million.

11. Baptist Health, Deaconess to operate rural Kentucky hospital

Baptist Health and Deaconess Health System have signed a memorandum of understanding to create a joint venture that will operate a rural Kentucky hospital.

12. SSM Health to sell 100-year-old Missouri hospital

St. Louis-based SSM Health signed a definitive agreement to sell its 100-year-old Missouri hospital to Kansas City, Mo.-based Noble Health.

