13 hospital transactions in 1 week

The end of February into early March saw a wave of hospital transactions, signaling a shift in healthcare ownership and operations across the country.

Below are the 13 hospital transactions that Becker's has reported on since Feb. 27:

1. New York City-based NYU Langone completed its merger March 3 with Patchogue, N.Y.-based Long Island Community Hospital. The hospital, which will now be known as NYU Langone Hospital-Suffolk, is NYU Langone's seventh inpatient facility.

2. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems sold ShorePoint Health-Port Charlotte (Fla.) and certain assets of ShorePoint Health-Punta Gorda (Fla.) on March 1 for $260 million to Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth. The 254-bed Port Charlotte facility was renamed AdventHealth Port Charlotte. The 208-bed Punta Gorda facility indefinitely suspended inpatient operations in fall 2024 after sustaining irreparable damage during hurricanes Helene and Milton. AdventHealth has not confirmed whether it will repair the damage and resume operations at the hospital.

3. Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare acquired eight St. Louis-based Ascension Hospitals in Illinois on March 1. The hospitals are: Ascension Holy Family in Des Plaines, Ascension Mercy in Aurora, Ascension Resurrection in Chicago, Ascension St. Francis in Evanston, Ascension St. Joseph-Elgin, Ascension St. Joseph-Joliet, Ascension St. Mary-Chicago and Ascension St. Mary-Kankakee. The transaction also included four post-acute and older adult living facilities, and two ASCs. Ascension St. Elizabeth in Chicago was part of the sale, but the hospital closed in mid-February. Prime will work with Chicago and the community to determine next steps for the hospital.

4. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare purchased Lehigh Acres, Fla.-based Lehigh Regional Medical Center, from Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare on Feb. 27. The parties signed an asset purchase agreement Oct. 3 for the 53-bed hospital, which has been renamed HCA Florida Lehigh Hospital.





