NYU Langone adds 7th hospital

New York City-based NYU Langone Health has completed its merger with Patchogue, N.Y.-based Long Island Community Hospital, which will now be known as NYU Langone Hospital—Suffolk.

The newly acquired hospital is NYU Langone's seventh inpatient facility, according to a March 3 news release from the health system.

The organizations have been affiliated since 2022. In that time, NYU Langone has made several investments in the 306-bed hospital, including:

Investing in operating room technology, including robotic equipment to enhance gynecologic, orthopedic and vascular procedures

Implementing Epic's EHR system

Hiring more than 100 physicians and other advanced providers

Reopening the inpatient psychiatry unit

Expanding trauma capabilities

Installing MyWall digital tablets in patient rooms

"The completion of this merger, along with the expansion of our outpatient locations in the local community, marks a new era of healthcare exceptionalism on Long Island," Robert Grossman, MD, CEO of NYU Langone Health and dean of NYU Grossman School of Medicine, said in the release.