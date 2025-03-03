NYU Langone adds 7th hospital

New York City-based NYU Langone Health has completed its merger with Patchogue, N.Y.-based Long Island Community Hospital, which will now be known as NYU Langone Hospital—Suffolk.
The newly acquired hospital is NYU Langone's seventh inpatient facility, according to a March 3 news release from the health system.
The organizations have been affiliated since 2022. In that time, NYU Langone has made several investments in the 306-bed hospital, including:
- Investing in operating room technology, including robotic equipment to enhance gynecologic, orthopedic and vascular procedures
- Implementing Epic's EHR system
- Hiring more than 100 physicians and other advanced providers
- Reopening the inpatient psychiatry unit
- Expanding trauma capabilities
- Installing MyWall digital tablets in patient rooms
"The completion of this merger, along with the expansion of our outpatient locations in the local community, marks a new era of healthcare exceptionalism on Long Island," Robert Grossman, MD, CEO of NYU Langone Health and dean of NYU Grossman School of Medicine, said in the release.