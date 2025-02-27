HCA acquires Prime Florida hospital

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has completed the purchase of Lehigh Acres, Fla.-based Lehigh Regional Medical Center, from Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare.

"This hospital and associated physician practices are a wonderful complimentary addition to our existing 17 hospitals within our division along Florida’s West Coast and will serve as a catalyst for growth as we further expand our services and programs in Lee County," Jyric Sims, PhD, president of HCA Healthcare west Florida division, said in a Feb. 27 news release shared with Becker's.

The two parties signed an asset purchase agreement Oct. 3 for the 53-bed hospital, which has been renamed HCA Florida Lehigh Hospital and will be part of HCA's west Florida division.

Under hospital leadership, Paige Laughlin will be CEO, Cheryl McIntire will be CFO, Brian Hummel, MD, will be CMO, Harry Walk, RN, will be CNO and Amanda Jackon will be vice president of human resources, the release said.

HCA has also kicked off construction on a freestanding emergency room, HCA Florida Alico Emergency, which will open in 2026.





