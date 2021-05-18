HCA in the headlines: 11 latest stories

Here are 11 updates on HCA Healthcare, a 186-hospital system based in Nashville, Tenn., reported by Becker's Hospital Review since May 1.

1. HCA to sell Georgia hospital to AdventHealth for $635M

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare plans to sell a 230-bed Georgia hospital to Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, the for-profit hospital operator said May 13.

2. Union takes aim at HCA exec compensation in ad campaign

Service Employees International Union, which represents more than 1 million healthcare workers, is taking aim at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare for what it calls runaway executive competition in an advertising blitz.

3. HCA breaks ground on $68M rural North Carolina hospital

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare broke ground on a $68 million replacement hospital for Angel Medical Center in Franklin, N.C.

4. Labor deal OK'd for 10,000 HCA healthcare workers in Florida

Healthcare workers in 19 HCA Healthcare hospitals in Florida have approved a new contract that includes across-the-board raises and other benefits, according to the union that represents them.

5. HCA shareholders reject ouster of audit director, new exec pay measure

Shareholders of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare voted against several measures at its annual meeting, including one that would increase the role quality metrics play in executive pay calculations and another to oust a director.

6. HCA Houston Healthcare hospital names new COO

Alexandra "Alex" Brock was named COO of HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress (Texas), the hospital said earlier this month.

7. HCA West Florida division names chief medical officer

Sebastian Strom, MD, has been chosen as chief medical officer of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's West Florida division, according to a May 13 statement.

8. Nashville medical school to be named after HCA co-founder

Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., will name its new college of medicine in honor of Thomas Frist Jr., MD, co-founder of HCA Healthcare and former U.S. senator, the university said May 3.

9. Why are physicians leaving this North Carolina hospital? City seeks attorney general probe

Brevard, N.C., leaders are urging the state's attorney general to investigate why a flood of physicians have left rural Transylvania Regional Hospital, which is part of Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health. There have been a number of physician exits from the Mission Health system since it was taken over by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare in 2019.

10. HCA buys rural Georgia hospital for $73M

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has completed its purchase of Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia, Ga.

11. HCA to sell 4 Georgia hospitals for $950M

HCA Healthcare will divest four of its hospitals in Georgia for about $950 million, the Nashville, Tenn.-based hospital system said May 3.

