Labor deal OK'd for 10,000 HCA healthcare workers in Florida

Healthcare workers in 19 HCA Healthcare hospitals in Florida have approved a new contract that includes across-the-board raises and other benefits, according to the union that represents them.

The three-year agreement covers about 10,000 workers represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.

Under the agreement, workers will receive minimum annual raises of about 7.5 percent, as well as equity adjustments that could increase annual base raises 5 percent, the union said in a May 4 news release.

The union said the agreement also includes market raises for hard-to-fill roles; ratification bonuses of $800 for full-time workers and $400 for part-time workers; higher on-call pay; staffing-related workplace protections; and other pay-related increases.

The agreement comes after negotiations that lasted more than a year.

"Our union members are committed to providing the highest quality care for their patients, and they have been true healthcare heroes during the ongoing pandemic," Dale Ewart, executive vice president of 1199SEIU in Florida, said in a news release. "In addition to delivering raises to workers, this new agreement will benefit those under their care. Better wages and workplace conditions will retain experienced and talented caregivers, especially during this extended emergency when burnout and turnover can otherwise stress staffing and care levels."

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA is a major for-profit hospital operator. 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East represents more than 25,000 active and retired nurses, certified nursing assistants and other staff in hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities in Florida.

Becker's reached out to HCA and will update the article if a comment is received.

