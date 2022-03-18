7 women making moves in healthcare

Listen
The following executive moves made by or involving women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since March 11.
- Mary Tolikas, PhD, was named the senior vice president and chief innovation officer of Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
- Winjie Miao was appointed COO of Arlington-based Texas Health Resources.
- Laura Irvine has been named chief experience officer of Texas Health Resources.
- Carol Wolfenbarger has stepped down from her position as CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion, N.C.
- Tonia Hale, currently the CEO of Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine, N.C., took on the role of interim CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell after Ms. Wolfenbarger's departure.
- Dixie Aune, DNP, RN has been named the chief nursing officer of Detroit Medical Center's Sinai-Grace Hospital.
- Megan Cool Amalakuhan has been appointed COO of Methodist Hospital Metropolitan in San Antonio.