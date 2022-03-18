7 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by or involving women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since March 11.

Mary Tolikas, PhD, was named the senior vice president and chief innovation officer of Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.



Winjie Miao was appointed COO of Arlington-based Texas Health Resources.



Laura Irvine has been named chief experience officer of Texas Health Resources.



Carol Wolfenbarger has stepped down from her position as CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion, N.C.



Tonia Hale, currently the CEO of Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine, N.C., took on the role of interim CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell after Ms. Wolfenbarger's departure.



Dixie Aune, DNP, RN has been named the chief nursing officer of Detroit Medical Center's Sinai-Grace Hospital.



Megan Cool Amalakuhan has been appointed COO of Methodist Hospital Metropolitan in San Antonio.



