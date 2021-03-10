5 must-reads for healthcare leaders this week
Healthcare leaders often balance the responsibility of implementing strategies to return to the office or hiring a candidate to fill a vital role. Here are five articles on ways to address common managerial challenges, guided by research and experts.
The following leadership articles were published by Becker's Hospital Review in the last week:
- Performance reviews 'more important than ever': 4 tips on addressing performance gaps
Some managers may have put performance reviews to the side amid the pandemic, but Tom Gimbel, CEO of recruiting firm LaSalle Network, said they are more important than ever. He gives four tips to addressing performance gaps in a March 1 column published in The Wall Street Journal.
- Reinventing the office: 4 things to keep in mind
Before the pandemic, the office was viewed as a place individuals can get work done. As vaccines roll out, many business leaders are beginning to understand that an office is a social place for collaboration. There are four things to keep in mind when bringing employees back to the office, according to a March article in Harvard Business Review.
- COVID-19 could forecast 'managerial blues,' study suggests
Being promoted to a management position is supposed to be a positive step in someone's career. However, some managers feel their new position is less meaningful than their last one, causing them to eventually step down. Experts say that COVID-19 could result in "managerial blues" for healthcare leaders, according to a March 9 article published in Harvard Business Review.
- How competing Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals CEOs view partnership post-pandemic
Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals severed a historical rivalry when they began collaborating shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic. Both CEOs discussed four ways a partnership can benefit both healthcare systems post-pandemic during a March 9 radio segment on Radio Advisory.
- 9 tips on being realistic when searching for the ideal job candidate
When filling a candidate role, healthcare leaders may find candidates do not live up to their expectations. Experts gave nine tips to find the ideal candidate while being realistic in your search in a March 8 article published in Harvard Business Review.
