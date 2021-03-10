5 things CEOs should know about the cloud

Cloud computing has expanded during the pandemic so healthcare organizations can enable remote work and expand telehealth, but a 2020 Accenture study found just 37 percent of C-suite executives felt they fully achieved the outcomes they expected from their cloud initiatives.

Here are five things healthcare leaders need to know about the cloud, according to a March 10 article published by Harvard Business Review:

Data security concerns are a valid fear.

Many healthcare organizations refrain from putting patients' personal data on a public cloud and adopt a hybrid model. A hybrid model allows organizations to keep private data off the cloud to maintain control over sensitive data.



"Lift and shift" is popularly used to step away from legacy infrastructure.

Lift and shift replicates on-premise infrastructure and does not redesign applications. Some companies use this strategy to move to the cloud while minimizing disrupting their daily operations.



There are three major cloud softwares.

-Software as a service: Most common for organizations to access software applications.

- Infrastructure as a service: An organization rents servers instead of purchasing and maintaining them.

- Platform as a service: Ideal to create unique applications with major financial investments.



The cloud can expand business possibilities.

Moderna used the cloud to experiment rapidly, beating larger pharmaceutical companies in the race to create a COVID-19 vaccine.



Most CEOs don't think they have the skill set to adopt the cloud.

Companies that do less than 30 percent of their work on the cloud cite skill shortage as a barrier to success, the Accenture study says. For companies that do more than 75 percent of their work on the cloud, 30 percent of executives say they are concerned about skill shortage.

