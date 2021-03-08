9 tips on being realistic when searching for the ideal job candidate

When filling a candidate role, business leaders may find candidates do not live up to their expectations. Experts gave nine tips to find the ideal candidate while being realistic in your search in a March 8 article published in Harvard Business Review.

Nine tips to hiring an imperfect job candidate:

1. The perfect candidate does not exist.

And if they do, the chances are relatively low that they are applying to this specific job at this exact moment.



2. Look at current top performers in the role.

Experts suggest figuring out what top performers have in common and prioritizing those skills.



3. Assess ability and desire to learn.

If a candidate does not have the knowledge or skills for a role, experts suggest assessing whether they have the ability or desire to learn those skills.



4. Measure potential by asking the right questions.

Ask candidates specific questions to draw the right inferences. For example, ask a candidate for a situation where they proactively sought feedback. Ask them what they did with that feedback.



5. Get a second opinion.

Ask another manager their opinion or conduct a peer interview to assess the candidate's skills.



6. Provide a problem and ask them to solve it.

Use a real-world problem and ask the candidate to solve it.



7. Gauge emotional intelligence.

Make sure the candidate has the social awareness and management skills to learn the skills they need and work well with others. Using reference checks can help.



8. Don't compromise on character.

Skip an imperfect candidate if they have a history of lying or abusing colleagues.



9. Don't give in to pressures to fill a role.

Measure the costs of having an ongoing vacancy with having a candidate who is not right for the role.



