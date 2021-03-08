Washington health system to give 150 patients free antibody testing after COVID-19 vaccine misdosing

Port Townsend, Wash.-based Jefferson Healthcare has offered 150 patients free antibody testing after underdosed vaccinations were administered to patients last week.

In a March 5 news release, the health system said Jefferson Healthcare discovered that some patients did not receive a full first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine between 8:30 a.m. and noon on March 4.

"We quickly detected, addressed and resolved the source of the problem and since the source was a change from our usual vaccination preparation process, determined it was an isolated event," said Jefferson Healthcare.

Overall, about 36 underdosed vaccinations were administered.

Jefferson said it is uncertain of the specific time that patients received the underdosed vaccinations on March 4, so it notified all 150 patients vaccinated during the period in question and provided an information line for questions or concerns.

It also decided the best approach to ensure the proper therapeutic level of vaccine is to test COVID-19 immunity antibodies in all 150 patients. Those patients were offered the testing at the time of their next scheduled vaccination appointment.

Jefferson Healthcare said patients will receive their previously scheduled second dose through the drive-thru immunization clinic. Patients will be scheduled for an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine in about 21 days if testing shows inadequate levels of antibodies.

"Jefferson Healthcare apologizes to all patients inconvenienced by the underdosed vaccinations," the health system said.

Jefferson Healthcare includes a 25-bed, critical access hospital as well as a full-service orthopedic clinic and an oncology clinic.

