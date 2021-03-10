COVID-19 could forecast 'managerial blues,' study suggests

Being promoted to a management position is supposed to be a positive step in someone's career. However, some managers feel their new position is less meaningful than their last one, causing them to eventually step down. Organizations can predict who is feeling this way about their job, according to a March 9 article published in Harvard Business Review.

Analysts interviewed 58 people working at a Paris subway station made up of two groups: subway drivers and subway ticket agents. Subway drivers reported feeling personally responsible for the lives of the people who rode the subway and often felt their job had life-or-death implications.

Researchers noticed three takeaways from promoted employees after four years in their new positions that could be used to forecast managerial trends in the healthcare sector.

Three things to know:

Former subway drivers, who once felt responsible for people's lives, felt their new position was not as meaningful as their last one.



More than two-thirds of former subway drivers indicated that they were hoping to change positions in the near future, with some already applying elsewhere. Respondents often wanted to move to a position where they felt they were making a difference.



Former subway ticket agents, who did not deal with life-or-death situations, felt their new position was a step up in personal responsibility.

The authors felt that COVID-19 could forecast managerial blues in the healthcare sector. Healthcare staff may have feelings of responsibility and autonomy during the pandemic that may make a future management position feel less meaningful in contrast.

"Years from now, or perhaps even more rapidly, a select few of them will get promoted to managerial ranks," the authors said. "Given their past experiences, we suspect that many will likely develop the managerial blues."

