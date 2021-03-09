Providence chief legal counsel dies

A. Verona Dorch, executive vice president and chief legal counsel of Renton, Wash.-based Providence, has died at age 53.

Ms. Dorch died in Seattle, while with her son and daughter, the 51-hospital health system said in a March 8 news release. A cause of death was not provided by the organization.

Ms. Dorch joined Providence in June from Peabody Energy in St. Louis, where she served as executive vice president, chief legal officer, head of government affairs and corporate secretary.

During her tenure, she is credited with quickly navigating her new role amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I will deeply miss Verona's friendship and sage counsel. While her tenure at Providence may feel short, Verona had a profound impact. Most recently, Verona served on a small team that advised me on the future structure of Providence. Her legacy will live on as we put that structure in place, and we will honor her memory long into the future," Rod Hochman, MD, president and CEO of Providence, said in the news release.

Before joining Peabody, Ms. Dorch held leadership roles at Harsco, a Pennsylvania-based global industrial company.

Ms. Dorch earned a bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., and a law degree from Harvard Law School in Cambridge, Mass.

