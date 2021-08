The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Aug. 4:

1. Russel Armistead was named CEO of University of Florida Health Jacksonville after former CEO Leon Haley Jr., MD, died unexpectedly July 24.

2. Saum Sutaria will succeed Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Ron Rittenmeyer as CEO Sept. 1.

3. Kevin Yingling, MD, became Huntington, W.Va.-based Mountain Health Network's CEO Aug. 9.