Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky., named Brian Springate, RN, COO, effective Jan. 20, according to the Commonwealth Journal.

Currently, he serves as CEO and CNO of Flemingsburg, Ky.-based Fleming County Hospital, which attained critical access designation under his leadership.

Previously, Mr. Springate, a certified professional in patient safety, was COO of Logan Regional Medical Center in Beckley, W.Va., and CNO of Bourbon Community Hospital, a LifePoint facility in Paris, Ky.

Mr. Springate has a master's degree in business administration from Melbourne-based Florida Institute of Technology and a bachelor's degree in nursing from Marion-based Indiana Wesleyan University. He is working on a master's degree in executive leadership from Salt Lake City-based Western Governors University.

 

