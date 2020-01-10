Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital names Brian Springate COO

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky., named Brian Springate, RN, COO, effective Jan. 20, according to the Commonwealth Journal.

Currently, he serves as CEO and CNO of Flemingsburg, Ky.-based Fleming County Hospital, which attained critical access designation under his leadership.

Previously, Mr. Springate, a certified professional in patient safety, was COO of Logan Regional Medical Center in Beckley, W.Va., and CNO of Bourbon Community Hospital, a LifePoint facility in Paris, Ky.

Mr. Springate has a master's degree in business administration from Melbourne-based Florida Institute of Technology and a bachelor's degree in nursing from Marion-based Indiana Wesleyan University. He is working on a master's degree in executive leadership from Salt Lake City-based Western Governors University.

