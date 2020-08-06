Brigham Health names new physician organization president

Boston-based Brigham Health has named Giles Boland, MD, president of the Brigham and Women's Physician Organization.

Dr. Boland is the Philip H. Cook professor of radiology at Harvard Medical School and has spent the last four years as chair of the radiology department. He will begin his new role Sept. 1.

Dr. Boland "is an experienced, talented and compassionate leader. Never one to shy away from a challenge, he takes on new opportunities with enthusiasm, collaboration and methodical attention to detail," Betsy Nabel, MD, president of Brigham Health, said in a news release. "I'm confident that he will successfully lead our physician organization as we move through our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and into our new normal."

During Dr. Boland's tenure as radiology department chair, its research and educational portfolios grew significantly, and he expanded subspecialty reporting, Brigham Health said. Brigham Health also credited him with strengthening collaboration and integration with colleagues in the Mass General Brigham system.

Dr. Boland succeeds Allen Smith, MD, who announced in May that he would step down.

