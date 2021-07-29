9 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since July 22:

1. Brenda Bartholomew was promoted to CEO of Gunnison (Utah) Valley Hospital.

2. Bari Becker was chosen as the community relations manager for Bayfront Hospital St. Petersburg (Fla.).

3. Tiffany Caster was named COO of Dignity Health's Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center, both in San Francisco.

4. Yang Linda Chen is the new CFO of Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Glen Ridge, N.J.

5. Leslie Davis will succeed Jeffrey Romoff as president and CEO of Pittsburgh-based UPMC.

6. Debi Ellis, RN, was chosen as acting CEO of Bandon, Ore.-based Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center.

7. Stacey-Ann Okoth, DNP, RN, was named senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Jefferson Health-Abington (Pa.).

8. Hsieng Su, MD, was named senior vice president and chief medical executive of Minneapolis-based Allina Health.

9. Devin Tobin was named COO of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg, Va.