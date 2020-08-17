8 recent hospital, health system executive retirements

The following hospital and health system executive retirements have been reported since July 20.

They are listed below, in alphabetical order.

1. Mike Begeman, vice president of community relations, will retire from Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health.

2. Dan Blue, MD, will retire from Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health. He has served as a family practice physician, CMO of Sioux Valley Clinic, president of Sanford Clinic and president of Sanford World Clinic.

3. Einstein Healthcare Network President and CEO Barry Freedman is retiring from the Philadelphia-based health system, effective Dec. 31.

4. Owensboro (Ky.) Health CFO John Hackbarth plans to retire Feb. 1.

5. CFO JoAnn Kunkel will retire from Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health.

6. Kim Patrick, chief business development officer at Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health, will retire.

7. Navicent Health President and CEO Ninfa Saunders, DHA, MSN, is retiring from the Macon, Ga.-based system.

8. Owensboro (Ky.) Health President and CEO Greg Strahan plans to retire Feb. 1.

More articles on executive moves:

Rady Children's adds 2 to executive team

4 hospitals hiring diversity, health equity leaders

COO named for Ascension Texas hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.