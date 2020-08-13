4 hospitals hiring diversity, health equity leaders

Addressing systemic racism and health disparities have become increased focuses for hospitals and health systems amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are four organizations that have appointed new leaders to tackle these issues.

1. UNC Health in Chapel Hill, N.C., named Crystal Wiley Cené, MD, as its first executive director for health equity.

2. Fort Worth, Texas-based Cook Children's Health System named Winifred King as its first chief diversity officer.

3. Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care tapped Kimberly Keaton Williams as chief diversity officer.

4. Columbia, Mo.-based MU Health Care named Nikki McGruder its first director of diversity and inclusion.

