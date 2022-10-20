8 recent hospital, health system COO moves

Here are eight hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since Sept. 21:

1. Drew Walker was selected as the new COO of Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, Va.

2. Julie Grosvenor, MD, was named COO of Texas Surgical Hospital in Plano.

3. Kimberly Hatchel, DNP, MSN, RN, was appointed as the new senior vice president of Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare and COO of Kalamazoo-based Bronson Methodist Hospital.

4. Gina Hawley, DrPH, was named COO of Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health Hospitals and Clinics.

5. Dorothy Urschel, DNP, COO of Albany Med Health System's Columbia Memorial Health in Hudson, N.Y., will succeed Jay Cahalan, who is retiring as the organization's president and CEO.

6. Brian Donley, MD, was named executive vice president and COO of New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian.

7. Charlie Boyd was named COO of Hermitage, Tenn.-based TriStar Summit Medical Center.

8. Andy Loehr was named COO of Birmingham-based Children's of Alabama.