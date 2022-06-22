8 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since June 14:

1. Lauren Dudley was named CEO of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg, Va.

2. LaSharndra "Sharn" Barbarin was named CEO of Medical City Arlington (Texas).

3. Marsha Myers was named CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion, N.C.

4. Harold Naramore, MD, is the new CEO of Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, Tenn.

5. Richard Castro was selected as CEO of San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp, Calif.

6. Michael Smith was named president and CEO of New Bern, N.C.-based CarolinaEast Health System.

7. Rod Harkleroad, RN, will step down as CEO of Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, N.C., in July. He is leaving the role to serve as market president of HighPoint Health System, a market of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint that spans middle Tennessee.



8. Jonathan Billings, COO of Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt., was selected as the hospital's interim CEO.