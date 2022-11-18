8 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Eight chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Nov. 7:

Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center has appointed Denise Shepherd, RN, as chief nursing officer.

John Voight, MSN, RN, has been named vice president and chief nursing officer at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands (Texas) Medical Center.

Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H., named Anne Tyrol, MSN, RN, its permanent chief nursing officer, The Keene Sentinel reported Nov. 16.

Midland-based MyMichigan Health named Paul Berg, MD, chief medical officer. He succeeds Lydia Watson, MD, who will step into her role as president and CEO of the health system Dec. 1.

Largo, M.D.-based University of Maryland Capital Region Health has tapped Joel Sandler, BSN, RN, for chief nursing officer and senior vice president, the hospital said in a Nov. 17 news release.

April Bennett, MSN, RN, has been named president of Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway (Ark.) after serving as chief nursing officer since 2020.

In August, Maria Brilhante, MSN, APRN, took over as chief nursing officer of Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, N.J., part of Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health, according to a news release sent to Becker's.